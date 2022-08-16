There's not going to be a lot of rain, but showers will be around today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. See when you might need the umbrella in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday in NWI
- Matt Holiner
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nothing to complain about today or tonight. Some showers will try to sneak back into the Region for Tuesday though. Find out when the best chance of seeing rain is in our updated forecast.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 …
Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Munster's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 …
Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…