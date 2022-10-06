 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon in the Region

A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to Northwest Indiana today. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast video.

