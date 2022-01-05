Watch now: Strong winds, very cold temps moving into the Region

Snow is in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow, but don't expect it to add up to much. Snow totals in most of Chicagoland will only be a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Snow totals may reach over an inch in LaPorte County due to lake effect snow, but that looks to be the exception.

The bigger story is the wind. Winds are already gusting 30-40 mph and will likely peak around 50 mph early this afternoon. Isolated power outages can't be ruled out. The wind will also pick up snow that's already on the ground and reduce visibility in spots. The Porter County Highway Department on Wednesday morning said snow drifts of up to 12 inches had been reported on some east-west roads.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter County until 6 p.m. today. Use caution while driving today and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, especially when driving north to south.