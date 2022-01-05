Watch now: Strong winds, very cold temps moving into the Region

Snow is in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow, but don't expect it to add up to much. Snow totals in most of Chicagoland will only be a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Snow totals may reach over an inch in LaPorte County due to lake effect snow, but that looks to be the exception.
The bigger story is the wind. Winds are already gusting 30-40 mph and will likely peak around 50 mph early this afternoon. Isolated power outages can't be ruled out. The wind will also pick up snow that's already on the ground and reduce visibility in spots. The Porter County Highway Department on Wednesday morning said snow drifts of up to 12 inches had been reported on some east-west roads.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter County until 6 p.m. today. Use caution while driving today and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, especially when driving north to south.
We're seeing our warmest temperatures right now. Temps will slowly drop for the rest of the day with "feels like" temperatures this afternoon falling below zero. With winds still gusting around 30 mph, wind chills will remain below zero tonight. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper teens, but continued breezy conditions will keep "feels like" temps in low single digits.
Extra layers, hats, and gloves are a good idea today through tomorrow! Make sure your outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold as well.
Wednesday's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- Isolated Snow Showers, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- High Temp: 19 Then Falling Temps, Wind Chill: 3
Hammond/Crown Point
- Occasional Snow Flurries, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- High Temp: 18 Then Falling Temps, Wind Chill: 1
Chicago
- Occasional Snow Flurries, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 50 mph
- High Temp: 19 Then Falling Temps, Wind Chill: 3
Wednesday Night's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- Occasional Snow Flurries, Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- Low Temp: 9, Wind Chill: -5
Hammond/Crown Point
- Occasional Snow Flurries, Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- Low Temp: 8, Wind Chill: -5
Chicago
- Occasional Snow Flurries, Mostly Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- Low Temp: 12, Wind Chill: -2
Thursday's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- Isolated Snow Showers, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temp: 17, Wind Chill: 1
Hammond/Crown Point
- Isolated Snow Showers, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temp: 17, Wind Chill: 0
Chicago
- Isolated Snow Showers, Cloudy
- Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temp: 18, Wind Chill: 2
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.