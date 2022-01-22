Watch now: The five worst cold waves to hit the Midwest

The arctic air pushed south and set record cold temperatures in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida that still stand to this day as well. In total, it’s responsible for more low temperature records than any other cold spell in U.S. history. It was so cold that the Mississippi River was completely frozen over north of Cairo, Illinois, and ice flowed all the way into the Gulf of Mexico. Snow fell all along the Gulf and East Coast, including Florida, where snow was reported as far south as Fort Myers, Florida.

December 1989

This is the only December arctic outbreak to make the list. It’s certainly worthy though, due to its length and extent. Frigid air was already in place in mid-December, but the coldest was yet to come.

Ninety years after setting its state record, Nebraska would again see thermometers hit minus 47, this time in Oshkosh on Dec. 22. Scottsbluff, Nebraska, wasn’t far behind with a low of minus 42 that morning.