Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. C…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 25-degree low is for…