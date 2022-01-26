Watch now: Tracking the next round of snow for the Region

After a frigid Wednesday across the Region, Wednesday night's warm front will result in more moderate temperatures for this time of year Thursday. High temperatures will reach at or near 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. With wind gusts expected around 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon though, "feels like" temperatures aren't expected to rise above 20 degrees. Isolated snow showers will be possible during the afternoon as a cold front approaches Northwest Indiana.

The cold front will arrive during the evening hours Thursday, bringing with it scattered snow showers. Winds will still be gusting 15 to 25 mph and temperatures will be falling once again. Low temperatures Thursday night are expected to reach around 10 degrees with wind chills in the low single digits.

Snow looks likely late Thursday night through Friday morning as a band of lake-effect snow sets up over the Region. This will lead to snow covered roads and limited visibility, especially near Lake Michigan. Expect the Friday morning commute to be slowed down significantly. Snow will back off in intensity and coverage Friday afternoon, but it may take until late Friday night for the last of the flurries to come to an end.

As is the case with lake-effect snow, the highest snow totals are expected near Lake Michigan with smaller totals to the south. While the southern part of Japer and Newton counties may only pick up around 0.25 inches, up to 6 inches of snow is possible across northern Lake, Porter, or LaPorte counties. Exactly where the highest total will occur in this area though is still to be determined.

Here is the current snow forecast from Thursday through Friday night for various locations across the Region:

Portage: 3-6"

Hammond: 2-5"

Michigan City: 2-5"

Valparaiso: 2-4"

Crown Point: 1-4"

La Porte: 1-4"

Newton County: 0.25-1"

Jasper County: 0.25-1"

As far as temperatures go Friday, highs will only reach the upper teens during the afternoon. Low temperatures will be at or near 0 degrees Friday night. Fortunately, not much wind is expected, so wind chill will not be a factor.

Still some fine tuning that needs to be done to this forecast once we have greater confidence in exactly where the lake-effect snow band will set up. Look for an updated forecast by Thursday evening!

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.