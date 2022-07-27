 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Two cold fronts, two chances of rain in NWI Wednesday and Thursday

Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We might be catching a break from the heat for now, but hot temperatures are expected to return. It’s already been a summer for the record books across much of the Northern Hemisphere. What can we expect in the future? Take an in-depth look on this week’s episode of “Across the Sky.”

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

