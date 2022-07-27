Watch now: Two cold fronts, two chances of rain in NWI Wednesday and Thursday

Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast video.

We might be catching a break from the heat for now, but hot temperatures are expected to return. It’s already been a summer for the record books across much of the Northern Hemisphere. What can we expect in the future? Take an in-depth look on this week’s episode of “Across the Sky.”