Watch now: Weak cold front Wednesday morning before a warming trend begins in the Region

Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday in our latest forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Plus, a new episode of “Across the Sky” is out. This week the Lee Weather Team counts down the top 10 tornado myths. Don’t be fooled by these again! Give the podcast a listen and get the real facts on tornadoes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

