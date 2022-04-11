Watch now: What's the difference between a tornado watch, warning and emergency?

Now that it's April, tornadoes are becoming more likely. It also means we're going to see more tornado watches, warnings and possibly emergencies issued by the National Weather Service across the country.

Knowing what the three types of tornado alerts mean is important, as each one indicates a different threat level. Meteorologist Matt Holiner explains the difference between the three.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.