Watch now: Wintry mix could slow travel through Saturday night

After the coldest weather of the season so far, temperatures have been slowly rising across the Region. Temperatures in the mid-teens early Saturday morning will continue to climb through the afternoon and evening, with our high temperatures around 34 not occurring until 11 p.m. or so.
Despite a mostly sunny start, cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. The wind will be picking up as well, with wind gusts around 30 mph expected during the late afternoon.
After 3 p.m. Saturday, scattered showers will begin to pop up. While temperatures aloft will be above freezing, temperatures at the surface will still be in the upper 20s to low 30s at this time. This will result in precipitation falling as freezing rain; rain that freezes and turns to ice after hitting the surface.
Freezing rain is notorious for causing travel problems. Fortunately, precipitation will be very light this time, so ice accumulations are only expected to reach a few hundredths of an inch through Saturday evening. This should prevent widespread traffic issues.
Still, even a little ice can cause slick spots on roads. The greatest concern for travel problems is from 3 to 9 p.m., while our temperatures are at or just below freezing. Major roads will likely be OK, but icy spots could develop on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads during this time.
We will also see a light glaze develop on other outdoor surfaces, including vehicles, sidewalks and plants. Ice accumulation is likely to be slightly higher across Newton, Jasper, Porter and LaPorte counties due to slightly cooler temperatures than in Lake County and Chicago.
Avoiding travel during the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday is recommended. If you do venture out, be careful walking to your vehicle, as the parking lot or driveway may be icy. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, as you may encounter icy spots. Drive a little below the speed limit on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads just to be safe.
After 9 p.m. Saturday, surface temperatures will briefly rise into the mid-30s, allowing any ice that has formed to start to melt and any new precipitation that falls to just be regular rain.
After midnight, temperatures will start to slowly fall again, eventually reaching the upper 20s by early Sunday morning. During the late overnight and early morning hours Sunday, we may see rain transition to snow flurries for a short amount of time before all precipitation exits Northwest Indiana. Snow accumulation, if any, will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Our temperatures in the upper 20s early Sunday morning will be the warmest of the day. Colder air will continue to filter into the area behind a cold front, with temperatures dropping into the upper teens by early evening. Wind gusts around 25 mph will make it feel even colder during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies early will become mostly clear Sunday afternoon.
Winds will die back down after sunset, but our temperatures will continue to drop Sunday night. By early Monday morning, temperatures will be at or near 10 degrees.
Clouds will be increasing again as well, and a few snow flurries will be possible late Sunday night, particularly closer to Chicago. A better chance for isolated snow showers is expected Monday morning before dry conditions return in the afternoon. High temperatures Monday only will be in the mid-teens.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.