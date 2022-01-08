Watch now: Wintry mix could slow travel through Saturday night

We will also see a light glaze develop on other outdoor surfaces, including vehicles, sidewalks and plants. Ice accumulation is likely to be slightly higher across Newton, Jasper, Porter and LaPorte counties due to slightly cooler temperatures than in Lake County and Chicago.

Avoiding travel during the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday is recommended. If you do venture out, be careful walking to your vehicle, as the parking lot or driveway may be icy. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, as you may encounter icy spots. Drive a little below the speed limit on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads just to be safe.

After 9 p.m. Saturday, surface temperatures will briefly rise into the mid-30s, allowing any ice that has formed to start to melt and any new precipitation that falls to just be regular rain.

After midnight, temperatures will start to slowly fall again, eventually reaching the upper 20s by early Sunday morning. During the late overnight and early morning hours Sunday, we may see rain transition to snow flurries for a short amount of time before all precipitation exits Northwest Indiana. Snow accumulation, if any, will be less than a tenth of an inch.