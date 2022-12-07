 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather explained: Why the wind makes cold temperatures so much worse

When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Meteorologist Matt Holiner explains.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio