Top 10 beaches in the US for 2023, according to Tripadvisor
1. Ka'anapali Beach (Maui, Hawaii)
Maui's Ka'anapali Beach ranks first on Tripadvisor's list of top 10 US beaches for 2023 and 10th on the global list. Ka'anapali didn't make it into the top 10 on the global list in 2022 and was No. 17 on the US list last year.
Scotty Robson/Adobe Stock
2. Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, Florida)
This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla.
AP file
3. Driftwood Beach (Jekyll Island, Georgia)
In this Saturday, Feb. 24, 2007 file photo, tourists walk the south beach of Jekyll Island, Ga.
AP file
4. Hanalei Beach (Kauai, Hawaii)
This June 29, 2010 photo shows sunset over Hanalei Bay in Hawaii.
AP file
5. Ho'okipa Beach Park (Maui, Hawaii)
In this Jan. 2, 2014 file photo, windsurfers crowd the waters at Ho'okipa outlook, near Paia, Maui Hawaii.
AP file
6. Henderson Beach State Park (Destin, Florida)
Mark Woodward of Daphne, Ala., looks for tar balls as he walks along the beach at dawn in Destin, Fla., Saturday, June 26, 2010.
AP file
7. Cannon Beach (Cannon Beach, Oregon)
Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Formed by lava flows from the Blue Mountains and Columbia Basin, it is a popular tourist attraction towering 235 feet and is home to the state's largest Tufted Puffin colony.
AP file
8. Coronado Beach (Coronado, California)
In this May 22, 2012, file photo, a couple sits on the sand on Coronado Beach in Coronado, Calif.
AP file
9. Ogunquit Beach (Ogunquit, Maine)
A beach goer walks along the shore at Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine Sunday, Sept. 6, 2009.
AP file
10. La Jolla Cove (La Jolla, California)
Pelicans gathered on a hillside above the La Jolla Cove during stormy weather Thursday Jan. 21, 2010 in San Diego, Calif.
AP file
