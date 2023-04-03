Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but the chance is higher for Tuesday. Get the latest on timing and threats for both days in our weather update.
Photos: Tornado collapses northern Illinois theater roof
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators respond to the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators look over the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries late Friday, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle is crushed under the roof of the Apollo Theatre where it collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue. Responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to deal with downed power lines outside the theater.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A house is damaged by fallen trees on West Hurlbut Avenue near where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Debris is strewn around stores at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bricks litter the sidewalk at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle, center, surveys damage in the area of the Apollo Theatre where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Chief Schadle said 260 people were in the venue for a concert.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker inspects the collapsed marquee at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
