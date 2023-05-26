Gift this article
Photos: Memorial Day scenes from our national memorials
A member of the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment walks his post in front of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Va., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
Christian Jacobs, 5, of Hertford, N.C., dressed as a Marine, pauses at his father's gravestone on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 30, 2016. Christian's father Marine Sgt. Christopher James Jacobs died in a training accident in 2011. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Visitors to Arlington National Cemetery carry roses to lay on the headstones of those who served, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2015, in Arlington, Va. Americans observe Memorial Day this weekend to remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
A rose is placed on a grave stone on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
Molly Riley
Brittany Jacobs kisses her son Chris near the grave site of her late husband, Christopher Jacobs, at Section 60 on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 27, 2013. Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans are buried in Section 60. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
Molly Riley
Retired Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher Dix, of South Hill, Va., and his girlfriend Lacey Foerter ,of Calvert County, Md., visit the grave of Dix's brother Army Spc. William Timothy Dix who was killed in Iraq in 2008, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 25, 2015. Americans observe Memorial Day to remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
An American flag adorns a grave marker at United States Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery (USSAH) in Washington, Friday, May 27, 2011, in preparation for Memorial Day. USSAH National Cemetery is the first national cemetery and is the predecessor of Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Army veteran Brett Miller of Syracuse, N.Y., visits the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Miller and his wife drove their motorcycle to Washington to visit his father's grave in Arlington Cemetary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
An American flag is reflected in Teresa Alaimo's sunglasses as she pauses for a rendition of "Taps" during a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A boy wears a mask as he visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
** FILE ** In this May 26, 2008 file photo, Army Spc. Evan Cole, of Traverse City, Mich., pauses as he looks at headstones at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va. Cole, with the 177th Armored Brigade 1st Infantry Division, was injured during his second tour Jan. 30, 2007, by a roadside bomb and is recovering at Walter Reed Army Hospital. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, file)
Lawrence Jackson
Wearing a face mask, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone for "Flags-In" at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 21, 2020, to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes ahead of Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A blue jay lands on the headstone of Lt. Col. Harry Haldane Speaker at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 21, 2020, before members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, place flags in front of each headstone for "Flags-In" to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes for Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
American flags have been placed by members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, in front of each headstone for "Flags-In" at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 21, 2020, to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Members of the Marine Corps march in formation during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A family holds hands as they visit Section 60 while members of the Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, honor the nation's fallen military heroes during its annual Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va. is silhouetted against daybreak in the Washington, D.C. area Saturday morning May 25, 2019 at the outset of the Memorial Day weekend holiday. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
A member of the National Park Service inspects the walkway at the World War II Memorial early in the morning before the Memorial Day events in Washington, Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
A single red carnation lies on top of the mural wall at the Korean War Veterans Memorial early in the morning, Sunday May 28, 2017 during the Memorial Day weekend holiday in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place flags at headstones for "Flags In," at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Soldiers are placing nearly a quarter of a million American flags at the headstones in the cemetery in a Memorial Day tradition. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Amy Dozier, with her daughter Emma Grace Dozier, age 10, both from Cary, N.C., look at her husband's grave as Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) nearby place flags at headstones for "Flags In," at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Soldiers are placing nearly a quarter of a million American flags at the headstones in the cemetery in a Memorial Day tradition. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Barack Obama speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 30, 2016, during a Memorial Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 27, 2016, on the start of the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Members of the Old Guard place flags in front of every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 26, 2016. Soldiers were to place nearly a quarter of a million American flags at the cemetery as part of a Memorial Day tradition. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
President Barack Obama speaks during a Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 26, 2014. Obama, who returned just hours earlier from a surprise visit with U.S. troops at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan, paid tribute to those lost in battle there and elsewhere over history as he commemorated Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
U.S. Army soldiers walk through the World War II Memorial and past the Washington Monument in Washington, Friday, May 22, 2015, after their early morning workout at the start of the Memorial Day Weekend. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
Navy veteran William Englert passes out U.S. flags to the crowd attending Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday May 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Marine Cpl. Patrick LeBlanc and his wife Kimberly of Greensboro, N.C., visit the gravesite of Patrick's platoon commander, Marine 2nd Lt. John Thomas Wroblewski, Sunday, May 30, 2010, at Arlington National Cemetery's section 60 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
Haraz N. Ghanbari
Names of the soldiers who died during the Vietnam War are seeing at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington Sunday, May 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
President Bush, left, is accompanied by Army Maj. Gen. Richard J. Rowe Jr., commander of the Military District of Washington, as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns during a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 26, 2008, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
The grave of U.S. Marine Cpl. Michael Howard Lasky is seen in the foreground as Teresa Priestner and her daughters Meg, 11, left, and Bre, 15, right, pray at the grave of fellow fallen comrades after visiting the grave of her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Thursday, May 24, 2007. Soldiers had earlier placed flags on graves in honor of upcoming Memorial Day. Her husband, Army Chief Warrant Officer John Priestner, a member of the 1\82 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion from Ft. Bragg, N.C., was shot down in his Apache helicopter over Iraq November 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Visitors to the World War II memorial enjoy a beautiful day on Saturday, May 27, 2006 in Washington during Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
EVAN VUCCI
Visitors stop to read the names on the Vietnam Memorial at sunrise on the fist day of the Memorial Day weekend in Washington Saturday, May 24, 2008. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
Cracks in the marble of the Tomb of the Unknowns can be seen running horizontally along the middle of the 71-year-old monument as U.S. Marines stand at attention during Memorial Day ceremony attended by President Bush in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 26, 2003. Arlington National Cemetery officials are searching for matching marble to replace the cracked memorial. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
A man rests his hand over his heart during a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
