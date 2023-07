Severe Weather Chicago Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weath…

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Region Wednesday night.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties join eight other Indiana counties under the advisory, according to the NWS. The watch expires at 10 p.m. for all counties except LaPorte, which is under the watch until 3 a.m. Thursday.

No Indiana counties have been placed under a tornado warning.

A confirmed tornado touched down in metro Chicago around 6:30 p.m., migrating from Berwyn and Cicero toward northeastern parts of the city.

As of approximately 7:30 p.m., the NWS also confirmed a tornado that touched down near O'Hare Airport. No Chicago counties were under a tornado warning as of 8:30 p.m.

