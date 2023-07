Weather conditions have impacted power for NIPSCO customers in Highland, Dyer, Crown Point and other surrounding communities Wednesday night.

Power is expected to be restored between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. depending on the location of the outage, according to NIPSCO.

More than 1,000 customers in Hammond, 600 in Crown Point, 500 in Merrillville and 400 customers in Dyer have been impacted by the outage. Less than 50 residents in Gary and Schererville are experiencing outages.

The largest amount of outages first affected Highland, as approximately 1400 residents were without power around 7 p.m. This included residential areas and numerous businesses on Indianapolis Boulevard. The number of customers decreased to just over 200 by 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Porter, eastern Lake and northern Jasper counties Wednesday night. The warning is expected to last through the evening.

