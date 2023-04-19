8:20 p.m. Update: The storm that prompted the severe thunderstorm warning has weakened some, but continues to be strong. The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but up to nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph are still expected in northern Newton and Jasper counties and southern Porter County.

Rain is exiting northern Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties and the severe threat has come to end in these locations.

7:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Lake County and northern Newton County in Northwest Indiana until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected.

Additional showers and storms are on-going across northern Lake County, Porter County, and LaPorte County, but are not severe at this time. Region residents are encouraged to remain indoors until this cluster of storms passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

