10:10 a.m. Update: The line of severe storms and cold front have now cleared the Region. The severe weather threat has come to an end for Wednesday.

Pea to penny size hail has been reported in multiple spots across NWI. The strongest winds were recorded at the Porter County Regional Airport. Gusts reached 66 mph here.

We will continue to see fewer showers and weak storms in Northwest Indiana as we go through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. All rain is expected to exit the area by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It will remain very windy through the afternoon as colder, drier air works in behind the cold front. Winds will regularly gust around 40 mph. While temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s right now, they'll drop into the mid to upper 50s by the late afternoon Wednesday.

9:35 a.m. Update: The severe storms are now limited to LaPorte County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect here until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Still seeing a lot of light rain and a couple of weak thunderstorms in the rest of the Region.

9:20 a.m. Update: The cold front, and the line of storms associated with it, continues to slowly move from west to east across Northwest Indiana. We are now past the peak of the activity in Lake and Newton County.

Heavy rain and lightning are still widespread across Jasper, Porter, and LaPorte County though. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for these locations until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny size hail are still possible.

9:05 a.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue across much of the Region. The strongest storms are currently located over Newton and Jasper County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect here until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to nickel size hail are expected.

With up to 2 inches of rain having already fallen in parts of the Region, any additional heavy rain could lead to flooded roads in low lying and poorly drained locations.

NWI residents should continue to remain indoors until this line of storms moving from west to east clears us.

8:25 a.m. Update: Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Porter and LaPorte County until 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to penny size hail are expected.

An additional line of thunderstorms is beginning to push into Northwest Indiana from the west. Additional severe storms are possible for the next couple of hours. Residents should avoid outdoor activity until this line of storms clears the area.

