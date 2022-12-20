Winter storm begins late Wednesday night in Northwest Indiana; here's the latest information

While the typical American household spends around $245 per month on utilities, utility spending varies significantly due to factors such as climate, energy prices, and household size. States in the Northeast spend the most overall, as a result of both cold winters and hot summers, but residents in the South spend the most relative to household income. At 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively, West Virginia and Mississippi households allocate the greatest share of income towards utilities. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a typical household in Maryland, Hawaii, Colorado, or Utah spends just 2.7% of their income on utilities.
To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest utility bills, researchers on behalf of Self Financial analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to median utilities spending as a share of household income. Researchers also calculated median monthly spending on electric, gas, sewer and water, and other fuels.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest utility bills.