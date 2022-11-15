Winter storm warning issued for LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY — Residents should prepare for their first heavy snow of fall 2022, according to a hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. This includes cities of Michigan City, LaPorte, Kingsbury, Fish Lake, South Bend, Mishawaka, Lakeville, Granger, North Liberty, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Paw Paw Lake, Niles, New Buffalo, Stevensville and Berrien Springs.

All counties can expect five to 10 inches of wet, lake-effect snowfall. Twelve inches of snow is possible near the Indiana, Michigan stateline in northern LaPorte and southern Berrien counties, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service reported the storm is expected to impact travel with road conditions being especially hazardous Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Commuters should expect to drive carefully in both mornings and evenings.