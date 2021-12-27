 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday for Illinois north of I-80
alert urgent

First snowstorm of 2014

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80, including central and northern Cook County and all of Chicago. The NWS is predicting snow will fall in those areas at the rate of 0.5 inches per hour from noon to 3 p.m., with total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Motorists heading into Chicago or elsewhere in northern Illinois Tuesday should expect slippery roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The steady snow is likely to lead to slippery travel conditions. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling, according to the NWS.

The NWS forecast predicts up to an inch of snow also may fall Tuesday in Northwest Indiana. But there currently are no winter weather advisories, watches, or warnings posted for the Region.

