Winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday for Lake County, northern Illinois

Motorists heading into Chicago or elsewhere in northern Illinois Tuesday should expect slippery roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for Lake County and all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80, including central and northern Cook County and all of Chicago.

The NWS is predicting snow will fall in those areas at the rate of 0.5 inches per hour from noon to 3 p.m., with total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

The steady snow is likely to lead to slippery travel conditions. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling, according to the NWS.

The NWS forecast predicts up to an inch of snow also may fall Tuesday in Northwest Indiana. But there currently are no winter weather advisories, watches, or warnings posted for the Region.

