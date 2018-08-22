Bryce Kissinger and Ronnie Wilkins won their matches Wednesday 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, leading Portage to a 5-0 sweep of Morton in boys tennis action.
Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison also won 6-0, 6-0 for the Indians (3-0) in their No. 1 doubles match.
Portage dropped a combined three games in the match against the Governors (1-2).
Calumet 4, Griffith 1: Daniel Nieto won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Warriors (2-0) over the Panthers (0-2) in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Charles Murphy picked up Griffith's point with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
South Bend St. Joseph 3, LaPorte 2: The Slicers won both doubles matches but still fell to the Indians.
Graham Siefker and Alex Ake won 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 1, while Carson Stalbaum and Liam Wolf won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Boys soccer
Kouts 2, Hebron 1: Sean Serrano and Brock Kneifel each scored on penalty kicks to lead the Mustangs over the Hawks.
Aaron Ketchmark made seven saves for Kouts.
Noah Dattilo scored for Hebron.
Girls volleyball
Griffith 25-25-25, Clark 12-15-11: Jenna Brown had 13 kills and two aces to lead the Panthers over the Pioneers.
Briah Strezo had eight kills and two aces. Chloe Williams added six kills. Christina Ahlquist had 24 assists.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove 222, Wheeler (Inc.): Katie Brei won medalist honors for the host Wolves with a 48.
Lowell 182, Hobart 221: Tori Langen captured medalists honors for the Red Devils (6-0) with a 43 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference win over the Brickies.
Ashley Smith added a 45.
Skye Lipke carded a 53 for Hobart.
Lake Central 175, Munster 208, Highland 215: Dom and Danny Colantuono carded 42 and 43, respectively, to lead the Indians to the triangular win.
Ananya Sharma won medalist honors with a 41 for the Mustangs.
Carly Stone carded a 44 for the Trojans.
Girls volleyball
Illiana Christian 25-25-25, Hammond Academy 9-7-5: Ashley Clark had 12 assists and three aces in the Vikings' win.
Girls soccer
"Meet the Vikes" night at Valparaiso High School: The Valparaiso High School girls soccer team will play Aug. 28 at Viking Arena as part of "Meet The Vikes" night. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow. The event is free for students grade eight and under wearing a soccer jersey (chaperone will be charged). Meet the varsity girls after their game and they will sign a team photo.
Football
1993 Hobart squad to be honored Sept. 7: The 1993 Hobart Brickies Class 4A state championship team will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 7 game at The Brickyard against E.C. Central.
Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, family members should report to the fieldhouse at 6 p.m. They will be recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
For more information call Tom Kerr 219-942-8139 or the Hobart athletic department at 219-942-8885.
Football tickets on sale at Valparaiso High School: Pre-sale of football tickets for Friday's Valparaiso at Mishawaka football game are on sale from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the athletic office for $6 each, cash only. No ticket sales on Friday.
News and notes
Slicer passes available at LaPorte High School: LaPorte's Athletic Department is now selling 2018-19 Slicer passes at the athletics office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pass allows admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and Invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. Passes may be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. A pass may be reloaded using a credit or debit card.