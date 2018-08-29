Kennedi Sternberg had a hat trick and two assists Wednesday in Kouts' 7-0 girls soccer win over Washington Township.
Serena Birmingham and McKenna Magura each added two goals and an assist for the Fillies.
Alexa Mecchia made 27 saves for the Senators.
Westville 3, Morgan Township 2: Chloe Fortune had two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks. Kelsie Nichols had a goal and an assist.
Maddi Forrester added 14 saves.
Boys tennis
Crown Point 5, Highland 0: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) to a sweep over the Trojans (3-4).
Armando Bracco won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Girls volleyball
Highland 25-25-25, Whiting 22-15-10: Taylor Vandommelen had 10 kills and 12 assists for the Trojans.
Sophia Johnston added eight kills and 26 digs for Highland. Amanda Hoffman had 22 digs.
Boys volleyball
Washington Township 25-25-25, LaCrosse 11-15-20: Zach Brys had 12 kills to keep the Senators (5-0) unbeaten.
Austin Darnell added 11 kills.
Caleb Frazier led the Tigers with 11 kills.
Boys soccer
Valpo alumni day Sept. 8: Valparaiso High School will hold its boys soccer alumni day at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at Viking Soccer Arena.
the varsity game against Griffith is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
All former VHS boys soccer alumni get in free and will be honored after the junior varsity game. An alumni game and picnic will be held at the conclusion of the varsity game. RSVP by Sept. 3 to vhsboysocceralums@gmail.com and include your name, year of high school graduation and position(s) played.
Girls golf
Michigan City 177, Marquette Catholic 282: Taylor Skibinski won medalist honors with a 40 for the Wolves.
Sandra Paholski was the low golfer for the Blazers with a 67.
Football
Valparaiso, LaPorte to sell tickets: Valparaiso High School will be pre-selling tickets for Friday's LaPorte at Valparaiso football game from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. All tickets are $6 (cash only). The game begins at 7 p.m. and is also Senior Night.
Also, tickets are on sale in the LaPorte High School athletic office.
1993 Hobart squad to be honored Sept. 7: The 1993 Hobart Brickies Class 4A state championship team will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 7 game at The Brickyard against E.C. Central.
Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, family members should report to the fieldhouse at 6 p.m. They will be recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
For more information call Tom Kerr 219-942-8139 or the Hobart High School athletic department at 219-942-8885.