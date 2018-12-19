Valparaiso High School will be selling tickets from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (door 5) for the Hall of Fame tournament Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The schedule for games is: Game 1, Westview vs. Center Grove, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Valparaiso vs. Warren Central, 20 minutes after first game; Game 3, Consolation game, 5 p.m.; Championship game to follow. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) or you may buy at the door for $10 each session.
Tickets available for Lake Station at River Forest: Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the main office for the Lake Station vs. River Forest game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. There may be limited availability at the ticket booth Friday Night. For details, call the high school at 219-962-7551.
Baseball
Portage hold camp: Portage High School will hold a baseball camp for Kindergarten through fourth grade from 8 to 9:25 a.m. and for fifth through eighth grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Enter the school through Door E. Cost is $60 per camper and each additional camper from same family is $40. Registration forms are available at Portage schools and Blythe's Sporting Goods. Walk-ins are accepted on the first day of sign-ups. For details, email coach Dixon at rdixon3434@gmail.com.
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.
Lake Central to hold camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2. Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.