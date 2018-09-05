Evan Cecchini won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles Wednesday, helping Valparaiso sweep Kankakee Valley 5-0 in boys tennis play.

Teammate Sam Behrend won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Max Otterbacker and Ty Gill won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Gavit 5, Clark 0: Max Wolf won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Gladiators over the Pioneers in Great Lakes Athletic Conference play.

Gavit won three matches by forfeit.

Hanover Central 5, Lake Station 0: Nathan Remaly won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Wildcats (6-1) over the Eagles in Greater South Shore Conference play.

Jame Kolanowski and Ian Smith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Portage 4, Wheeler 1: Bryce Kissinger won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to help the Indians (4-3) defeat the Bearcats (7-4).

Ahmed Safadi picked up the Bearcats' point with a 2-6 6-3, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles.

Girls soccer

Hebron 9, Bishop Noll 1: Allison Hano scored four goals to lead the Hawks over the Warriors.

Katlyn Cherry added two goals and two assists. Haley Rokosz had a goal and two assists.

Westville 5, Washington Township 1: Kelsie Nichols had two goals to lead the Blackhawks over the Senators.

Girls volleyball

E.C. Central 25-25-25, Clark 9-23-21: Tiara Jackson had 13 kills and three aces to lead the Cardinals over the Pioneers in GLAC play.

