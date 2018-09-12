Sydney Dixon had 19 kills and two aces Wednesday to lead Boone Grove past Westville 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 in Porter County Conference girls volleyball play.
Abby Foster added nine kills and two aces for the Wolves (16-7, 4-0). Emma Hylek had 20 assists and two aces.
E.C. Central 25-25-25, Hammond 20-21-18: Tiara and Taiyanna Jackson each had six kills to lead the Cardinals (7-5, 5-0) over the Wildcats in Great Lakes Athletic Conference play.
Amari Jefferson added five kills and two aces. Amyah Mosley had 11 aces and seven assists.
Boys Tennis
Highland 5, Hammond Academy 0: Meet Patel won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to lead the Trojans (8-5) to the sweep.
Teammate Fred Kepler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Tyler Scheidt and Zach Benninghoff (No. 1 doubles) also won 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS — Highland 8-5; Hammond Academy 0-4.
Girls Golf
Lowell 203, Rensselaer 213: Tori Langen won medalist honors with a 44 for the Red Devils (10-2).
Munster 186, Hanover Central 250: Anaya Sharma was medalist with a 44 to lead the Mustangs (10-2) over the Wildcats (3-13).
Becky Jones and Emma Ladd added 45s.
Izzy Sitkowski was the low score for Hanover Central with a 53.
Football
Valparaiso and Chesterton to sell tickets: Valparaiso and Chesterton high schools will pre-sell tickets for the 7 p.m. football game Friday at Valparaiso. Tickets are $6 each, cash only. Tickets will be sold at Valparaiso's athletic office (door 5) from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and Friday.
At Chesterton's athletic office, tickets will be sold from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday.