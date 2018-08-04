CROWN POINT -- Doris Marrero and her youngest granddaughter, Madison Marshall, 5, visit the Lake County Fair every summer.
But Saturday was their first time sampling the Jungle Island Petting Zoo & Bird Encounter located at the west end of the Midway.
"Grandma is loving it because I get to spoil my grandbaby. This is new to us," Marrero said.
Temperatures hovering near 90s right before noon didn't hamper the enjoyment of the fair for Marrero and her granddaughterr. Both carried colorful umbrellas to shield them from the blazing sun.
"I'm originally from the south, so I know to bring umbrellas or stay in the shade. I bring my grandkids to the fair to let them enjoy themselves. It's a generational thing," the Gary woman said.
This is the third year the Jungle Island Petting Zoo has been located at the Lake County Fair, owner Kim Osting of Delphos, Ohio said.
The three-generation, family owned venture was started by Osting and her husband, Ben Osting, in 1990.
"It's all about the kids and big kids, too," Osting said.
The animals in the petting zoo include an alpaca, lemurs, yaks, kangaroos, Shetland sheep, a tortoise, a camel, a porcupine, owls and more.
The exhibit is free but, for a small fee, carrots and grain pellets can be purchased and fed to the animals.
"I have had animals in my home since 1980. This way people get to enjoy my animals like I do," Osting said.
In addition to the petting zoo, there is an adjacent area where for a small fee people can enter and feed from a stick 300 birds located inside.
Photos taken of participants with a baby kangaroo and an owl are also available for purchase at the petting zoo.
The petting zoo is a must each year for Nick Hecimovich and his daughters, Juliana, 4, and Annalise, 2.
"We come here every year. We set aside one day at the fair just for animals. Tomorrow we'll come back and just do rides," Hecimovich said.
Gloria Franko of St. John came to the petting zoo with her adult granddaughter, Brittany Jakubielski and her two boys, Cordei, 7, and Aerion, 4.
"This is our first time coming her. I wanted to do an event with my great-grandchildren," Franko said.
It was the first time coming to the petting zoo and the first time coming to the Lake County Fair for Connie and John Miller who moved in May to Crown Point from Claflin, Missouri
The couple brought with them their two granddaughters, Norah Gilmore, 6 and Mariella Gilmore, 8, from Pittsburgh, Kan.
"They both love animals," Connie Miller said of her two granddaughters.