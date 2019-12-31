Welcoming 2020: Children's party in Crown Point rings in the new year Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Six-year-old Olivia Cervantes of Crown Point has her face painted by clown Hand Thumb Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Seven-year-old Josiah Johnson of Crown Point participates in a magical illusion Tuesday with magician Steve Belliveau from Bartlett, Illinois. John J. Watkins, The Times Four-year-old Matilda Oberman of St. John enjoys pizza Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Four-year-old Matilda Oberman of St. John enjoys pizza Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Six-year-old Olivia Cervantes of Crown Point sports her new Happy New Year face painting Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Magician Steve Belliveau from Bartlett, Illinois introduces Audrey Justak, 4 of Crown Point, to "Quack" at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times DJ Donnie, Don Casillas, leads children in music and dance Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Nine-year-old Abygail Cervera of Crown Point assists magician Steve Belliveau from Bartlett, Illinois Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events. John J. Watkins, The Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Crown Point Office of Special Events hosted the city's annual New Year's Even party for families Tuesday afternoon. × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Year's Crown Point Office Of Special Events Year Ring City Party View All Promotions promotion Don't miss the action. Get your first 3 months for $3! promotion spotlight What should you be driving? Print Ads Car GRIEGERS CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 GRIEGERS CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP 1756 US 30, VALPARAISO, IN 46385 219-462-4117 Website Car BOSAK HONDA - DEALERSHIP - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Bosak Honda 9800 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322 219-922-3100 Currently Open Website Ads Service MARKETING - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 MARKETING 601 45TH, MUNSTER, IN 46321 999-999-9999 Office MCMILLAN FAMILY FOUNDATION INC - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Mcmillan Family Foundation Inc 3801 MURVIHILL RD HANGAR A-1, VALPARAISO, IN 46383 219-510-9110 Service ST SAVA CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN 46410 219-736-9191 Sale HOBBY LOBBY CORPORATE OFFICES - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Hobby Lobby Corporate Offices 7707 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Car BOSAK HONDA - DEALERSHIP - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Bosak Honda 9800 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322 219-922-3100 Currently Open Website Ads Legal ASBESTOS DISEASE LLC - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Car THOMAS DODGE / ROCKLIN IRVING ADV AGENCY - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 THOMAS DODGE / ROCKLIN IRVING ADV AGENCY 7101 N CICERRO AVE, LINCOLNWOOD, IL 60712 847-982-3266 Car FRANKIES AUTO SALES - Ad from 2019-12-30 Dec 30, 2019 Frankie's Auto Sales 629 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 219-301-0007 Currently Open Website