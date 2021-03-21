Wells: One Region, rising

A new wind blows in the Region. Crises can unite communities in powerful ways, and perhaps as a result of the present one, an authentic and palpable spirit of regional collaboration has taken root to position Northwest Indiana as a region on the rise in the wake of COVID.

Over the past year, I have been inspired and encouraged by the crossing of municipal, county and organizational boundaries to work together toward shared vision and goals. From Hammond to Valparaiso, Gary to LaPorte, Munster to Michigan City, organizations and communities have joined together to address both the needs of the moment and plan for a brighter, more prosperous future. Even during the darkest times of the last year, seeds were being planted and watered that are sprouting in 2021.

Thanks to the tireless, Herculean efforts made by regional, state and federal leaders, the long-awaited expansion of the South Shore train is funded and underway, adding an accelerant to the already-trending population shift into NWI. The Region has become one of the most in-demand real estate markets in the U.S., and the major investment in our transportation infrastructure (and its corresponding Transit Development Districts) has provided a new foundation for enhancing our economic competitiveness.