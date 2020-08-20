Wendy's gray hairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I hate to say so,” Wendy, my club’s feminist, told us in the lounge, “but I’m approaching 40.”

“From which direction?” Cy the Cynic asked.

“If I have any gray hairs,” Wendy said sourly, “it’s from defending with you.”

When Cy and Wendy were East-West in a penny game, she led the three of spades against 3NT. South took the king and tried a diamond to dummy’s queen, and Cy won and returned a spade. South won, led a diamond to the ace and gave up a diamond. Wendy cashed two spades, but South took the rest, making his game.

“Wonderful defense, partner,” Wendy growled at the Cynic.

Spade tricks

Cy knows from Wendy’s lead of the three of spades that the defense may win only two spade tricks. Cy must focus on depriving declarer of his tricks. At Trick Three, Cy shifts to the king of clubs, attacking dummy’s entry.

If South wins, he gets three clubs but only one diamond and only eight tricks in all. If instead South lets the king of clubs win, Cy shifts back to spades effectively.

Daily question