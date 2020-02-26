West Side opens 2020 with Wilson’s ‘Fences’

Mark Spencer, director of Gary’s West Side Theatre Guild’s “Fences,” described renowned African American playwright August Wilson as “our Shakespeare.”

“It is extremely important to expose our communities and each generation to the existence and the work of August Wilson,” Spencer said. “It’s very important work, and not enough members of our community are familiar with this incredible playwright.”

Opening Feb. 28 and running through March 8, “Fences” is a look at the Maxons, an African American family living in Pittsburgh in 1957. Patriarch Troy, a former Negro League baseball player working as a garbage man, struggles to make ends meet and keep his family together.

The sixth of August Wilson’s 10-part “Pittsburgh Cycle” series of plays, “Fences” made its stage debut in 1985 and took home four Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Lead Actor for James Earl Jones' portrayal of Troy Maxon.

Denzel Washington brought Maxon back to life in a 2010 Broadway revival of the play as well as ushered it to the big screen, alongside Viola Davis as his wife, Rose Lee, six years later.

Spencer has brought “Fences” to the stage twice prior to the upcoming production.