MONDAY

August 21, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NFL Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

ESPN, 7 p.m. Live

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Washington Commanders for a Week 2 preseason game on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Secrets of Prince Andrew

A&E, 7 p.m.

This documentary special tells the inside story of Prince Andrew's disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019 and asks, "Why did he do it?" In a definitive biography of Prince Andrew, the program features the twists and turns of palace intrigue, secret conversations and Queen Elizabeth's involvement, told through the lens of the infamous BBC interview that shook the monarchy.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 20 of this long-running popular dating competition ends tonight when 27-year-old Charity Lawson will choose a winner from her remaining potential suitors.

Son of a Critch

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "Candyland," Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Ritchie (Mark Ezekiel Rivera) receive police protection after thinking they witnessed a crime on Halloween night. Fox (Sophia Powers) grows tired of her brother's tiresome behavior.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 7 p.m.

The Mars habitat has detected a weak distress signal that the six remaining celebronauts must investigate immediately in the new episode "Distress Signal."

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 7 p.m.

The national finals begin in Las Vegas as the remaining competitors move on to Stage 1 for their chance to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 7:30 p.m.

In "Let's Go to the Movies," Andrew (Andrew Phung) and Khia (Zoriah Wong) play matchmaker for Sebastian (Chris Locke). At work, Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) struggles with a firing spree and Ramesh (Ali Hassan) helps Leo (Roman Pesino) unclog his "mind palace."

Children Ruin Everything

The CW, 8 p.m.

In the episode "Road Trips," as they race against time, the Berneys struggle to survive a chaotic road trip to Manitoulin Island.

Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony

PBS, 8 p.m.

Experience Bernstein protege Marin Alsop conducting the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from the Ravinia Festival featuring soprano Janai Brugger, Uniting Voices Chicago and Jaye Ladymore as narrator.

Maine Cabin Masters

Magnolia Network, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Builder Chase Morrill is back to save and transform more outdated cabins deep in the remote woods of Maine.

Bump

The CW, 8:30 p.m.

In "Superwoman," Oly (Nathalie Morris) tries to have it all, and Birdie's (Lisa Kay) eff orts to impress those close to Dom (Angus Sampson) bring mixed results.