MONDAY

May 22, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Prehistoric Planet

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

The award-winning natural-history series returns to explore prehistoric life in five new ancient habitats, including the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America and more. The season also showcases the latest scientific research, while stunning visual effects bring never-before-seen species to life, including Isisaurus, an Indian sauropod; Pectinodon, a North American feathered dinosaur that was a fierce hunter; Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx, the biggest creatures to ever soar the skies; and Beelzebufo, a giant Cretaceous frog from Madagascar that had a powerful bite comparable to that of a modern-day tiger. A new episode is available daily today through Friday.

The Neighborhood

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) pushes Marty (Marcus Spears) to move up the opening of their new business to get a valuable celebrity endorsement from D.L. Hughley (guest starring as himself). Kevin Pollak also guest stars in the Season 5 finale "Welcome to the Opening Night." The series has been renewed for Season 6.

The Voice

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

The penultimate Season 23 episode of the singing competition series airs tonight ahead of tomorrow night's season finale and crowning of the latest winner.

Bob Hearts Abishola CBS, 7:30 p.m.  Season Finale Doubts begin to creep in as Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) awaits her acceptance letter to the medical school of her dreams in the Season 4 finale "Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity." The comedy will return for Season 5.

NCIS

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 20 finale "Black Sky," Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil. NCIS has been renewed for Season 21.

NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 2 finale "Dies Irae," a figure from Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past reemerges, and the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built. The series will return for Season 3.