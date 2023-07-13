THURSDAY

July 13, 2023

Sonic Prime

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive in Season 2 of this animated series as a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends during his epic journey.

Survival of the Thickest

Netflix ■ New Series

Michelle Buteau co-created and stars in this comedy/drama based on her book of essays of the same name. She plays Mavis Beaumont, who is Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice). Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist, and she is determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude and a cute V-neck with some lip gloss. Tone Bell and Tasha Smith co-star.

The Blacklist

NBC, 7 p.m. ■ Series Finale

After 10 seasons, the hit James Spaderled crime thriller comes to an end tonight with a two-hour series finale. In the first hour, under pressure from Rep. Hudson's (Toby Leonard Moore) investigation, the task force must try to anticipate Red's (Spader) next move. Then, in the second and final hour, the future of the FBI's Reddington task force is decided. Diego Klattenho , Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix lead the cast alongside Spader. Tawfiq, who has been with The Blacklist since the beginning as Dembe Zuma, reflected on his experience with the series, saying that it "was special because I was able to create a character that I've never seen on TV. Being Muslim and playing a character of Muslim faith with an African accent was historic, in my opinion. ... (I'm) forever grateful." — Jeff Pfeffier

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Travel Channel, 8 p.m.■ Season Premiere

The paranormal series returns for Season 2 with eight new real-life stories of hauntings that have left emotional — and sometimes physical — scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. In tonight's season premiere, "Paranormal Prison Break," after going to a Halloween party in an abandoned prison with her husband, a woman is tormented by an evil spirit that will stop at nothing to destroy her family.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 9 p.m.  Season Premiere

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), return for Season 5 of the comedy.

HELP! My House Is Haunted

Travel Channel, 9 p.m. ■ New Episodes

The fourth season of this paranormal investigation series returns with new episodes starting tonight with "Pendeford Portal." Retired couple Chris and Fran live in a three-bed semi in the English city of Wolverhampton, but for years it has been a house of horrors. The team discovers a portal has been opened, and now the property is full of frustrated and angry spirits with no way of escape.