MONDAY

July 3, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Unknown

Netflix ■ New Series

Each film in this four-part docuseries event (new episodes drop Mondays beginning today) pushes the boundaries of knowledge as it seeks to unlock secrets of our world through the tales of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. The series starts today with "The Lost Pyramid," in which two of the world's foremost Egyptologists race to see who can make the bigger discovery first. Zahi Hawass seeks the lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king, while Mostafa Waziri searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Early Rounds

ESPN, 5 a.m. Live

The fortnight of Grand Slam tennis competition begins at the All England Club with early-round action. Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are reigning singles champions. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC combine to televise the tournament through July 16.

When Sharks Attack 360

Nat Geo, 7 p.m.; also streams on Disney+ & Hulu ■ New Series

In this six-episode series, an international team of experts hunts for clues as they investigate why sharks bite humans. They unravel the surprising threads that link these incidents and, as the evidence mounts, analyze data in a cutting-edge VFX shark lab to understand in forensic detail what causes sharks to sometimes attack people. New episodes air each night through July 11; the series encores on Nat Geo Wild beginning July 30.

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise

TLC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the season finale, "Night Swimming," April and Valentin decide the fate of their relationship, Jordan says goodbye to Everton and leaves Jamaica, Scott reaches out to Lidia for a second chance, and after disagreeing on parenting styles, Jessica and Juan fi nd out the gender of their baby.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 8 p.m.

Feel the love as the cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one. They pour their hearts and souls into recipes ranging from bacon-wrapped meatloaf and cornbread to crab cakes, elk stew and chicken curry.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Emma Roberts' Makeover for Aunt Moo," Emma is teaming up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her honorary Aunt Mela with a custom kitchen transformation. Aunt "Moo" has spent her whole life helping others and rescuing animals, so now Emma wants to create an eclectic space for Mela to enjoy her pets, tea and guests.

New SharkFest Specials

Nat Geo, beginning at 8 p.m.; also stream on Disney+ & Hulu

Two SharkFest specials premiere tonight. First, in Return of the White Shark (encoring July 25 on Nat Geo Wild), scientists try to determine why hundreds of great white sharks have recently appeared off the popular tourist destination of Cape Cod. Then, in Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (encoring July 7 on ESPN2 and July 28 on Nat Geo Wild), shark experts analyze a rare event captured on video in Florida, when bull sharks attacked a hammerhead. Experiments test to see what will happen when these top predators go head-to-head.

You, Me & My Ex

TLC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "The Ex-plosion," Alex and Caroline's Sip & See turns into a Sip 'n' Tsunami! Roy and April have unfinished business. Chelsea confronts Matt with her truth. Jenn and Chantel are shocked by Josh and Danielle's request. Miss V has De'Andre and Rowan questioning the future.

Weakest Link</p>

NBC, 9 p.m.

A team of professionals, some academics and a fairy mystic try to outlast one another with trivia knowledge to win life-changing money.