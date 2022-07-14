 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's eating him?

Daily Bridge

I was in the club lounge when a kibitzer came in from the penny game.

"What's eating Grapefruit today?" he asked.

"Whatever it is," I said, "it'll have a bad case of indigestion."

Grapefruit, our acid-tongued member, berates his partners mercilessly. He was today's North and apparently in a really foul mood.

At six hearts, South won the trump lead, took the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club in dummy. He threw his last club on the ace of diamonds, ruffed a diamond, drew trumps and tried a spade to dummy's queen.

East took the king and got another spade later, and Grapefruit announced that South would go down in bridge history like an extra pint of water over Niagara Falls.

Last club

South can succeed. He wins the first trump in dummy, takes the top clubs, ruffs a club, ruffs a diamond and draws trumps. South then exits with his last club.

East wins and is end-played. Either a spade or a diamond return gives South a free finesse and a 12th trick.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q 5 2 H Q 9 D A Q 8 3 2 C 9 5. Your partner opens one heart. The next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: If your hand were weaker and worth only one constructive response, to look for a major-suit fit would be a priority; you would respond one spade. As it is, you can force to game, so a response of two diamonds in your long suit is correct. If partner rebids two hearts, continue with two spades.

