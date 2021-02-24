What's the difference?

To tell a plumber from a chemist, ask them to pronounce “unionized.” An expert and an inexperienced player differ in that the expert takes nothing for granted: He allows for bad breaks.

At six hearts, South drew trumps, took the A-K of spades and ruffed his last spade in dummy. When dummy next led a diamond, East played low, reasoning that South would have led toward the king if he had a diamond.

Declarer ruffed, cashed two more trumps for exercise and took the A-K of clubs. East’s discard doomed the slam.

Normal break

South hoped for a normal 3-2 club break but should have wondered how to succeed if clubs broke 4-1. After he wins the first trump with dummy’s eight, he can ruff a diamond, take the top spades, ruff a spade and ruff a diamond.

South then cashes the A-K of clubs. When East shows out, South leads a trump to dummy and returns the king of diamonds. When East’s ace covers, South discards a club: a loser on a loser. East must concede a ruff-sluff.

Daily question

You hold: S J 9 7 4 2 H 7 D A J 9 8 6 2 C J. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he rebids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: The warning flags are up. Partner has at least six hearts but minimum values. Don’t fight a misfit. Pass. At two hearts, you may achieve a plus score or a small minus, but if you bid again, you are begging for trouble. (It could have been worse; partner might have bid two clubs.)

