When did he learn?

When I watched today's deal in a penny game, East was Grapefruit, our club member who can't weigh anyone's faults without putting a finger on the scales. He berates his partners without mercy.

Against 2NT, West led a heart. South won in dummy and let the eight of diamonds ride, and West took the queen and shifted to the deuce of spades: four, queen, ace. South lost a diamond to the ace, and after West took three spades, South claimed, making two.

"I've never lost like this before," West sighed.

"You've played before?" Grapefruit sneered. "A 5-year-old child beats that contract."

Six tricks

West needs six tricks. If East has the ace of spades, West can get four spades and two diamonds, but he will have a chance for a spade shift when he takes the ace of diamonds. At Trick Three, West should lead a club honor, hoping East has Q-x-x-x-x.

"You should bid two clubs over the redouble to help me," West said.

"Exactly what time today did you learn to play?" Grapefruit roared.

Daily question