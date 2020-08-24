When not to sacrifice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The afternoon penny game had ended, and Rose showed me today’s deal. She had been East.

“When North-South bid four spades,” she said, “I wondered whether I should sacrifice at five hearts. We would be down only one.”

“If the hearts lay a bit differently,” I observed, “your ‘sacrifice’ could turn into a make. But who was South?”

“Unlucky Louie,” Rose replied.

“Then sacrificing is less attractive,” I said. “Louie may find a way to go down at four spades.”

“He ruffed the second diamond,” Rose said, “drew trumps, attacked the clubs and lost three clubs. Down one.”

End play

After Louie ruffs the second diamond (not best defense), he can lead a trump to dummy, ruff the last diamond, return a trump to dummy and lead a heart to his ten. (For East to play the king won’t help the defense.) When West wins, he is end-played. Whether he leads a diamond — conceding a ruff-sluff — or returns a heart or a club, Louie gets his 10th trick.

Avoid taking sacrifices against a weak declarer.

Daily question