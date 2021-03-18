When to draw trumps

“Addicted to seaweed? Seek kelp.” — graffiti

“You often write about waiting to draw trumps,” a club player said to me. “My partner is addicted: If there are trumps undrawn, he displays undrawal symptoms.”

My friend’s partner was declarer at four hearts. West led the queen of clubs, dummy’s ace won, and East unblocked his king.

“Partner led a trump next, of course,” I heard, “and East won and led another club. Declarer ruffed and drew trumps; he had none left. When he led a spade to dummy and let the jack of diamonds ride, West won and cashed three clubs. Down two.”

Entry

South was stuck on drawing trumps. He is at risk from West’s long clubs if trumps break 4-2 and West has the king of diamonds. So South must dislodge West’s possible entry early: South finesses in diamonds at Trick Two.

West wins and leads another club, and South ruffs and starts the trumps. When East takes the ace, he has no more clubs. South wins any return, draws trumps and takes his 10 tricks.

