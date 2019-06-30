MERRILLVILLE — For more than 40 years, the volunteers at Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited have prided themselves on offering therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with disabilities.
For many, the riding lessons can be life-changing. For others, it becomes a cherished hobby.
“We had one kid, his first word was ‘Whoa!’ and at that point, that kid was in his 20s,” said Ken Mertens, EEU’s board president.
Mertens said the activity can boost can individual’s self-esteem and confidence. It also can help with balance, coordination, posture, muscle tone, social skills and verbal communication.
After years of leasing land, the nonprofit recently bought property in Merrillville — it even came with a red barn — as its new location.
Because they own property for the first time, they now can apply for grants with the hope of expanding and improving programs, Mertens said.
Instructor Lisa Way said riding lessons at EEU are offered to children and adults with a variety of special needs. Some have Down syndrome, autism or cerebral palsy, while others have spinal cord injuries, visual impairment or head trauma.
An individual’s riding experience, physical and mental ability and comfort level dictate the level of supervision required when riding around the corral, Way said.
One child may need only one instructor and one horse leader, whereas another child may need two “side walkers,” or trained volunteers who are stationed beside the rider for the duration of the lesson.
On a recent afternoon at the Merrillville barn, Way guided Jesus Meraz through his first private lesson of the summer.
Meraz stood up straight and tall as he rode around the arena on a horse named Kody, with two "side walkers" assisting him.
“We’re working on his posture because he likes to round his shoulders,” Way said.
Way asked Meraz, 19, of St. John, to identify Kody’s mane and tail.
“Now wave to me!” Way said, as two assistants to the left and right of Meraz helped him loosen his grip on the harness and wave his left hand.
As he worked his way around the arena, Meraz, who has Down syndrome, quickly flashed a smile in his parents’ direction as they watched from the sidelines.
“He seems less tense than last time. He’s more relaxed this session,” said his mom, Esthela Meraz.
Horses’ reputation for being a calming presence is fundamental to EEU’s mission, Way said.
Before joining the nonprofit’s herd of 10, horses are brought to the nonprofit for a 90-day trial period to test their temperament and attitude dealing with different riders and varying needs.
As a longtime Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship-certified instruction, Way said she has seen countless students benefit in a variety of ways.
“The motion of a horse mimics the way we walk. When you sit on a horse, he’s moving your hips in the same way as if you were walking. It gets the muscles moving in the right way and loosens them up a bit,” she said. “Some of the students, they’ll come in real stiff and then when they’re about to leave, then can walk a little better.”
Doris Denzine, of Valparaiso, said she took over the organization in the early 1980s after one of the original founders, Mary Jane Wilk, moved away from the area.
Denzine said the organization may have changed locations — and names — over four decades but has stayed true to its core.
“It has been a great blessing to me and the hundreds of students we have given lessons to,” she said.
Pam Mellon, board treasurer, said after parents pay a yearly registration fee of $50, students can take group classes for $25 apiece. Private lessons are $30.
Way and Mertens said the organization always could benefit from reliable, dedicated volunteers and donations.
EEU's summer classes end Aug. 10. Fall classes resume Aug. 26 and run through Oct. 19.
To learn more, visit: http://eeunwi.org/