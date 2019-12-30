New Year’s Expo Eve
DEC. 31, 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. 219-464-0133, hwww.portercountyexpo.com. After putting a cork in 2018 New Year’s Eve festivities as a result of renovations, Porter County Expo Center is resuming their festivities, which have been a cornerstone for many revelers 21 years of age and over in the Region for more than two decades. Highlights include party favors, live music, a late night snack bar and a champagne toast at midnight.
Skate in the New Year
DEC. 31, 5-10 p.m., Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. US 30, Crown Point. 219-769-7275, www.lakecountyparks.com. For those who want to take the family out to ring in the new year and new decade, Lake County Parks and Deep River Waterpark are hosting a party that includes ice skating, a DJ and pizza and snacks. The New Year will ring in for attendees at 8 p.m.
3 Dunes Challenge First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N.25 East, Chesterton. 219-926-1952, indianadunes.com. Indiana Dunes State Park’s 3 Dunes Challenge is their contribution to a nationwide program geared towards encouraging individuals and families to start off the new year on the right foot. The hike will encompass 1.5 miles and lasts an hour. Snacks, warm drinks and a campfire will be waiting for the hikers once the trek has completed.
St. Edward New Year’s Eve Dance
DEC. 31, 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. St. Edward Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. 219-713-0455 or 219-476-6735. To see 2019 out, St. Edward Church is hosting a dance which will also serve as a fundraiser for the church. Music will be provided by Five Star D.J. and dinner will be provided by Scrementi’s. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
DEC. 31, 11 a.m.-Noon Lake County Public Library, Lake Station-New Chicago Branch, 2007 Central Ave., Lake Station. 219-962-2409, www.lcplin.org. A variety of games, crafts and snacks are planned for young New Year’s Eve revelers as well as an early countdown to 2020.
First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219-769-7275, lakecountyparks.com Lake County Parks and Recreation departments is participating in the First Day Hike, an event being held on New Year’s Day in all of the country’s state park systems. Lake County’s participation for First Day is an hourlong hike around the 179 acres that make up Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve.
Griffith’s Rock N’ Roll New Year
DEC. 31, 5:30 p.m., St. Mary-Hildebrandt Hall, 525 N. Lafayette St., Griffith. 219-922-3073, www.griffith.in.gov. Dinner, drinks and breakfast are on the menu for the town of Griffith’s 21-and older end-of and beginning-of year celebration. Providing the musical backdrop are Midwest Big Band, the Muddsharks and Latin Satin Soul. Dinner is scheduled to be served at 7 p.m. and breakfast will be rolled out shortly after the New Year’s balloon drop. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Motown and More
DEC. 31, 6 and 10 p.m., Theatre at the Center, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219-836-3258, www.theatreatthecenter.com. Cheryl Youngblood is a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and has performed, both on drums and behind the mic, with everyone from Jennifer Hudson to Koko Taylor to Yolanda Adams. To bid 2019 adieu, Youngbood will pay tribute to soul and R&B classics from and beyond the '60s. Dinner buffet options are available for her Theatre at the Center shows.
New Year's Eve Ball
The Hobart FOP Lodge 121 will host its annual New Year's Eve Ball at Avalon Manor (3550 E. U.S. 30) in Merrillville, with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and DJ dancing to follow until 1 a.m. Open bar from 6 p.m. to Midnight, all included for the $75 ticket. Tickets are available at the front lobby of the Hobart Police Department or online at www.hobartnyeball2019.ticketleap.com. This is a 21 and older public event. More info can be found at www.hobartfop.org.
Hollywood Glam NYE Event
Take your leave of 2019 in "jet set" fashion at the "Hollywood Glam" NYE event at Patrician Banquets (410 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville, where guests will walk the red carpet into a ballroom seemingly plucked right out of a vintage Hollywood movie. For a $70 ticket, guests will find an open bar, D.J. dance music, hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, a family-style dinner, ample party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and all the glamour for one evening that one can handle. Dress up and feel like a movie star while welcoming in 2020. More: 219-864-4000 or patricianbanquet.com.
Region Club Options:
Those wanting to rock in 2020 in a favorite local watering hole can find live music to exit 2019 to at various venues.
• Acoustic singer/songwriters Frank Ruvoli and Brian Mundee will team up to celebrate NYE at One13 North (113 N. Main St.) in Crown Point, where they will perform from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. More: 219-663-0303 or one13north.com.
• Blues your way into the New Year with The Corey Dennison Band at Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $10 gets one all the guitar-driven blues they can handle and party favors. More: beergeekspub.com or 219-513-9795.
• A Roaring 20s-themed NYE party is planned to help usher in 2020 at Sidetrack Saloon (106 Washington St.) in Lowell from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. with party favors, midnight toast and music by DJ Obi. Dressing in 1920s style is requested. More: 219-696-9231.
• Rock band Little Giant will be hosting the NYE bash at Lencioni's Pub & Banquets (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood, where $60 gets cocktails at 7 p.m., a sit-down dinner at 8 p.m., followed by dancing to Little Giant from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Open bar from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. included in ticket price. Reservations are required. More: 708-757-4304. or lencionicatering.com.
• The band Gypsy will be making music at The New Chicago Bar & Grill (3617 Michigan St.) in Hobart from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. More: 219-962-4550.
• The softer side of music will be heard for those not wanting to stay out too late on New Year's Eve, as Me & Mrs. Jones perform at John's Place (1613 Cline Ave.) in Griffith from 6-9 p.m. More: 219-838-4490.
• Chad Clifford always offers younger folks the opportunity to ring in the New Year with an all ages welcome party with live music at his Front Porch Music lower level coffee house stage (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. This year's annual NYE "Open Stage Pajama Party" event at the Porch will be hosted by FP music instructor and singer/songwriter Mami Matsuda. Performing sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Cost: $4 for performers, $5 for music patrons -- includes a non-alcoholic toast at midnight. Wearing one's pajamas is encouraged. More: frontporchmusic.com or 219-464-4700