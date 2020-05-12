Which suit first?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This week's deals focus on a vital technique: using a long suit as a source of tricks. If you have more than one possible suit to set up, you must decide which one to try.

Against today's six diamonds, West led a trump, and East took the ace and returned a trump. With any other defense, declarer might have ruffed his club losers in dummy. As it was, he had only 11 sure winners and needed to set up a long card in a major suit.

The hearts were stronger, so South took the A-K -- and East showed out. South then tried the spades: He took the K-A and ruffed a spade. This time West threw a club, and South was sunk. He could ruff a club and ruff a fourth spade but had no entry to dummy's good fifth spade.

Fifth spade

It looks odd, but South must start the spades first: K-A, spade ruff, club ruff, spade ruff. He can take the top hearts, pitching a club, and throw his last club on the good spade.

If spades broke 5-1, South would still have time to try for a favorable heart break.

Daily question

You hold: S Q J 10 8 H 5 D A 5 C 10 9 8 6 3 2. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: It appears that you are going nowhere, except maybe down. Pass. When the deal seems to be misfit and you have no compensating high-card strength, stop bidding. You may wish you had responded 1NT (so you could bid clubs now without overstating your strength), but hindsight is 20-20.

