White Family Foundation donates to Emergency Response Fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation recently contributed $125,000 to the We Are Porter County Emergency Response Fund at the Porter County Community Foundation.

This fund was established in response to the coronavirus pandemic and is providing rapid-response support to nonprofit organizations on the front lines serving the community during this time of crisis.

The Porter County Community Foundation is working with United Way of Porter County to assess the greatest needs and award the grants. The Emergency Response Fund has awarded more than $50,000 so far to organizations serving the community, including The Caring Place, Meals on Wheels NWI, Moraine House, New Creation Men’s Center, NorthShore Health Centers, Opportunity Enterprises, Portage Township YMCA, Porter-Starke Services, Salvation Army of Porter County and VNA of NWI,

“Generosity has never been more important and this gift from the Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation is a tremendous help as we look to address this crisis in our community,” said Bill Higbie, President & CEO of the Porter County Community Foundation. “We are grateful to the White Family for their continued generosity across Northwest Indiana.”

Currently, there is a dollar for dollar match for donations made to the We Are Porter County Emergency Response Fund. Give online at www.pccf.gives/weareporter or by sending a check to the Porter County Community Foundation, 1401 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.