White Sox salvage split after Mariners' Hector Santiago ejected over foreign substance protocols

Santiago could be suspended for 10 games, but there is an appeals process.

"This is part of it, this is what we have to do, this is part of the game, we're going to get caught if we're going to use any substances," Santiago said. "My mindset was just use rosin and attack the zone, that's what I'm trying to do. I know that I didn't use anything today."

Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The teams played 2 1/2 innings Saturday before the game was halted because of rain.

The AL Central-leading White Sox salvaged the series finale behind Collins and Yermín Mercedes, who had two hits and three RBIs. Collins' three-run double in the fourth made it 7-1.

"I'm just feeling more comfortable up there," Collins said. "Every at-bat is starting to feel like a normal at-bat, nothing crazy like 'there's 35,000 people in the stands, I better get a hit' type of thing. You feel that for the first year. Now I feel comfortable and I'm swinging well."

Aaron Bummer (1-4) pitched an inning for the win. Liam Hendriks entered after Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in the seventh and got two outs for his 20th save.