Why experts say a good mood can lead to good health

It also can cause blood platelets to form clots, and trigger plaque in the heart or brain to rupture, causing a heart attack or stroke. Prolonged stress also increases inflammation and lowers the body's immune response.

This biological response may be compounded by harmful behaviors, Michos said. "People with poor coping mechanisms for stress may sleep poorly, engage in binge eating and exercise less."

On the flip side, lowering stress through positive feelings also affects brain circuitry, said Jill Goldstein, founder and executive director of the Innovation Center on Sex Differences in Medicine and professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Mindfulness, humor and other mental coping skills can help people stay healthier by reducing the amount of cortisol running through their bodies, she said. In women, this can protect the production of estradiol, a type of estrogen that can be important for preserving good brain health

"We are also enhancing our immune systems when we help regulate the stress response," she said. "The brain talks to the body and calms the body down. It slows your breathing and your heart rate. Some people are better able to do this than others."