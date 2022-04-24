Mason Kaplan throws a 68-yard touchdown pass to Barret Labus in the third quarter of the Valparaiso spring game Sunday afternoon at Brown Field. Under modified scoring rules adopted for the game, the defense was spotted a 24-0 lead and wound up winning 30-13.
Wild art
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators said the girl had been repeatedly beaten, tied up and forced to stand in a closet with a scarf covering her eyes, nose and mouth before she fell to the ground unconscious.
A witness corroborated the victim's account in a text conversation, which was provided to police by the victim's mother.
Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 43, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm, both level 5 felonies, in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and Maxwell Kroll, 17.
As of Friday, Devan Allen was at large and Tiarra Glenn had been arrested.
The victim said it began when he saw a black Nissan Sedan stopped on the side of the road with a pregnant woman and man standing outside of the car.
All water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30, are urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.
Tiarra Ashanti Renee Glenn, 28, is accused of beating her 3-year-old and allowing her boyfriend, Devan Loventa Allen, 29, to abuse the child before she fell unconscious April 12.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. smokes marijuana in a new campaign ad in which he calls for the legalization of cannabis at both the federal level and in Indiana.
Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area and detour if traveling west.
Hoosier motorists will be paying a total of 74.5 cents in taxes for each gallon of gasoline they purchase in May — the highest amount in Indiana history.