Kennedy Halliburton, a Merrillville High School sophomore, second from left, watches her mom, Conja Halliburton pull out dresses for Kennedy's approval. At left is Judith Samson, a board member of Prom Genie. Prom Genie, Inc., in partnership with the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department, hosted the 6th annual Boutique Day on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive in Hammond Boutique Day is an annual prom dress giveaway open to all high school students within Hammond and surrounding communities, and was founded by former Hammond resident Helen Lewis, who started the event 8 years ago in Indianapolis. The Prom Genie staff outfitted girls with free dresses, shoe and accessories. The event also offered a college recruitment fair, and free manicures, makeovers, hairstyles from Mario Tricoci stylists.