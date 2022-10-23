Will Hurd wants to herd Americans to middle

WESTVILLE – Will Hurd extolled the virtues of compromise and bipartisanship to keep America a global superpower in economic and military terms and in solving problems for Americans.

Hurd — a former congressman and CIA agent who's also a cybersecurity expert — spoke Sunday at the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum lecture series.

Hurd, a moderate Republican, describes himself as a “pragmatic idealist.”

“I’ve seen our enemies up close and personal, and I can see how a dysfunctional political system has made about 80 percent of Americans think our country is on the wrong track.”

Will the United States remain in existence? More than half of Republicans and Democrats doubt it, and so do 49% of independents, he said. “That’s a stunning expression of bipartisan despair about the direction of our country.”

“I’m here to talk to you about how we can get things done,” Hurd said.

One of the primary solutions is to vote in primary elections.

“Make sure you vote not just in a general election but in primaries, too,” if you don’t want extremism, Hurd said.

In the 2020 election, there was 67% turnout in the general election but only 24% in the primary. That means 43% voted only in general, not primary.

The problem with that is that people who support extreme positions and candidates do vote in primaries and pick extremist candidates for the general election, he said.

“More people voting in primaries would go a long way in addressing the issues in Washington, D.C.,” Hurd said. “They need to listen to what’s happening to all Americans and not just what’s happening to the ones in their party.”

Hurd stressed the need for compromise and bipartisanship on a wide variety of issues that aren’t be addressed because polar opposites get so much attention. “The cost of ignoring these challenges means the world we leave to our children and our grandchildren will be worse off than the one we inherited.”

“We need two strong parties to engage in a competition of ideas,” he said. Yet in the 2020 election cycle, only 34 House seats, or 8% of the total, were split, meaning the House member elected was of a different political party than the presidential candidate chosen by the majority of voters in those districts.

“Noncompetitive seats create bomb throwers,” he said.

Hurd’s district was primarily Democratic, with a majority of the voters Hispanic, along the U.S.-Mexican border. Yet he won three terms as a Republican congressman, serving from 2015 to 2021. He chose not to seek re-election in 2020.

If more candidates would run for office by speaking to the middle, rather than to the extremes, we’d be more likely to get things done, he said.

Hurd was one of eight Republicans to vote for universal background checks for gun purchases. He also supported raising the legal age for purchasing long guns to 21, matching the age for handgun purchases.

“Mass shootings don’t have to be a way of life. They can be prevented,” he said.

More than half of students worry about shootings in their school, he said. “This is a clear example of lack of leadership in Washington, D.C.”

Instead of retreating to political corners, “We’re going to have to work with people we disagree with and in some cases we don’t even like,” he said. “We need leaders who are willing to inspire the middle rather than inspiring the fringe or the edge.”

Hurd urges a reboot for the United States. “As a country, we need to reorient our thinking.”

He told of his experience in the CIA to make his point. The CIA taught him that when the situation was heating up, “Get off the X.” Get out of that situation as quickly as possible.

Almost two decades ago, in south Asia, “I was driving a little, small, two-door Toyota Tercel,” making sure he wasn’t being followed, he said. “As I turned down this alley, it was a parade.” People and aimals were everywhere. It wasn’t the deserted alley he had hoped.

Then a woman walked in front of his car, and he drove across the back of her sandal, dragging her a ways and splitting her toe open. When she realized Hurd was a foreigner, she screamed. So much for avoiding notice.

“Hundreds of people are shaking my car,” he said. “My little Tercel wasn’t going to get through this mass of people.”

So he got out and yelled, “Does anyone speak English?” An English-speaking teen parted the crowd. Hurd asked where the closest hospital was, then handed the woman some cash and told the rikshaw driver to take her to the hospital immediately.

“I drove away to get to my meeting on time.”

“The crowd was smiling and waving, and my heart was beating, because I thought my mother was going to get a phone call no mother ever wants to get,” he said.

He had changed the situation for the better.

Hurd gave another example of how America should respond.

In 2007, he was in Afghanistan when an earthquake there killed 90,000 people. The U.S. ambassador told Hurd he needed a team to address the issues. The immediate need was an airlift, so 22 Chinook helicopters were put into service.

“This one village had been without food, water and power for four days. Oh, and it was winter,” with temperatures reaching 20 below zero.

“This village elder had this little girl who was 6, 7 years old and she had lost her parents in this earthquake,” Hurd said. He held her during the flight. When they landed, he put the girl down. She ran about 10 steps and went back to kiss the hand of the helicopter crewman, then gave Hurd a big hug.

“To me, that was an example of how the USA is the only country that has the resources and the will to help people 7,000 miles away,” he said.

But U.S. military and economic dominance is no longer guaranteed. The United States is in a cold war with China, which plans to overtake U.S. dominance by 2029, he said.

“We’re going to need leaders that can reverse that scary trend,” he said. “Your friends should love you, and your enemies should fear you.”

“This new cold war is with the government of China.” Hurd emphasized that point. It’s with the government, not people, so Chinese Americans shouldn’t be despised. “We all have a responsibility for stopping this hate,” he said. “We have to be clear-eyed that our enemy is a communist government.”

“China is four times larger than the United States, which means we need to be four times larger than them” in terms of technological advancement and military dominance.

“We need to have national debates on things like whether artificial intelligence helps rather than hurts humanity,” Hurd said. The nation’s leaders need to be focused on solving problems, not pulling Americans apart, he said.

“You only have to look at the fate of previous empires throughout history to see” the outcome of civil wars and losing dominance in a cold war. “You don’t want this to happen. This is an example of something that should unite us rather than divide us.”

Compromises brought about some of the nation’s best laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, criminal justice reform and the Civil Rights Act. “We are at our best when we legislate by our values as a country,” he said. “The source of American power is our values.”

“Taking democracy for granted is especially dangerous when around the world it is in retreat,” he said. “Keeping this experiment going will require us to believe in our capacity to tackle the lack of leadership in our capitals.”